Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Delph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Jane Delph

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Jane Delph Obituary
Eleanor Jane Delph

Rio Verde - E Jane Delph a long time Phoenix resident passed peacefully Sunday April 7th at Lovin Manor Too in Scottsdale. She was born July 25th,1931 in Sunbury, Pa. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star. She was employed as an insurance underwriter with Continental Insurance and later Wilcock & Associates in Mesa until her retirement in 2010. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard F. Delph of Phoenix and her parents Janie Elizabeth and Harland Fornwald of Pennsylvania. She is survived by two sisters, Margaret Feaster and Dorothy Bailey both of Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held Friday April 12th at 1:00 PM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Rd in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made in Janes name to the Humane Society of Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
Download Now