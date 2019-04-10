|
|
Eleanor Jane Delph
Rio Verde - E Jane Delph a long time Phoenix resident passed peacefully Sunday April 7th at Lovin Manor Too in Scottsdale. She was born July 25th,1931 in Sunbury, Pa. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star. She was employed as an insurance underwriter with Continental Insurance and later Wilcock & Associates in Mesa until her retirement in 2010. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard F. Delph of Phoenix and her parents Janie Elizabeth and Harland Fornwald of Pennsylvania. She is survived by two sisters, Margaret Feaster and Dorothy Bailey both of Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held Friday April 12th at 1:00 PM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Rd in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made in Janes name to the Humane Society of Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019