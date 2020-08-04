Eleanor "Topsy" Markson Page
Phoenix - Eleanor "Topsy" Markson Page, of Candia, N.H., died August 2, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona at age 92. She was born in Candia, N.H., in the "House by the Side of the Road" to Eleanor B. Markson and Sverre "Bill" Markson. Topsy graduated from Central High School in Manchester, NH, in 1945 and became a switchboard operator in Candia. In 1950, Eleanor married the love of her life, Forrest Page of Raymond, N.H.. Moving to Arizona in 1956, with daughters Marysue and Gail Ann, they settled in Buckeye, Arizona, where they were blessed with the birth of daughter, Heather. In 1960, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona where they were blessed again when son, David, was born. When her children started school, Eleanor became a library and reading aide at Desert View Elementary School, in Sunnyslope; where she eventually became an office assistant, until retirement. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star No. 47, in Phoenix. Topsy was an avid reader who loved music and traveling across the country and around the world. She especially loved spending time with her family both in Arizona and New Hampshire. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Forrest; her parents and sister, Helen M. Smith. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Marysue Page and Ben Ramirez, Gail Ann Page Kirilenko and Gary Kirilenko, Heather Page-Farlow and Richard Farlow, and David Markson Page and Ellie Roeske Page, also brother Walter Markson, six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, six nieces and nephews, and one great-granddaughter. Memorial services to be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, 85014, or your favorite charity
. Arrangements by Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH. To sign an online guestbook, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com
.