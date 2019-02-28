|
Eleanor Pyper Clark
Mesa - Born on April 22, 1932 in Tucson, AZ, Eleanor Pyper Clark was a proud, 4th generation Arizona native who loved her family and community. A direct descendant of George W. Sirrine, one of the "Founding Fathers of Mesa," whose statue proudly stands in Pioneer Park, Mesa, Eleanor was an accomplished, classically trained pianist, and beauty queen, winning several pageants during her college years, as well as winning the talent portion and title of 1st runner up for the Ms. Senior Arizona contest in her later years. Eleanor was able to take her stunning beauty, her never-ending love for knowledge and reading, her proficiency as a concert pianist, her love for and service to the community through culture and music, and her extraordinary patriotism, and find the time to raise 7 children, who will miss her energetic spirit that she shared throughout her life. In addition to her 7 children, Eleanor is survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Eleanor Pyper Clark passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, in Mesa, AZ. Funeral services will be conducted privately by the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 28, 2019