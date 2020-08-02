Eleanor Stauffer Neely



On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Eleanor Stauffer Neely, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 103. Eleanor, known by all as Ellie, was born in 1916 in Phoenix, Arizona to Edith Bennett Stauffer and Charles A Stauffer. She grew up in Phoenix and as a youth performed ballet and modern dance. She continued dancing as a student at Mills College and then in New York City with Hanya Holm. In 1943 she married Guy R. Neely and they raised four daughters, having moved from Portland to Phoenix. Ellie had a great love of family and friends, an enthusiastic spirit, and took huge joy in even the smallest pleasures. She embraced new ideas with open arms. She was a designer and knitter of sweaters, an avid reader, a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital and a formidable opponent on the tennis court and at the bridge table. She left a lasting impression on all who were lucky enough to know her. Ellie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy R. Neely, her sisters, Dorothy Fahlen and Sylvia Laughlin, her daughter, Janet Merrill, and two granddaughters, Leslie Hotson and Laura Merrill. She is survived by her brother Buz Stauffer, her daughters Sally Hugdal, Tib Hotson and Patricia Flynn, her grandchildren Amy, Kris, Ken, Steve, Drew, Guy, Neely and Jack as well as her great grandchildren. Although there will be no funeral, memorial donations may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 520 Pike St Suite 1075, Seattle, WA 98101









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store