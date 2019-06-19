Eleanor Tequida Espinosa



Avondale - Eleanor Tequida Espinosa, age 71, a long-time resident of Avondale, AZ died June 12, 2019 in Sun City, AZ. She was born November 9, 1947 in Avondale, AZ to Enrique and Guadalupe Tequida. She graduated from Agua Fria High School.



Eleanor was a lot of fun! In fact, she was the life of the party! She loved to tell stories and would soon have everyone laughing with her many facial expressions and impersonations. She had non-stop energy which not only came through in the hard work ethic that she had, but in the dancing that she enjoyed! She loved to dance and sing, especially if the songs were upbeat and had a great disco beat.



Eleanor worked as a quality inspector for Pacific Scientific, a job that she loved and was well suited for since she wasn't shy about telling others when there was a problem. She was serious and conscientious about her work, but she sometimes brought her playful side, too, when she would embarrass her bosses and coworkers by dressing as Marilyn Monroe or Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. She had a talent for impersonating others, and was so successful in lip syncing with several of her friends that she was hired by some of the casinos in the area to entertain.



Eleanor loved her sports and actively participated in many. She played softball, volleyball, basketball, women's football, and was even a roller derby girl. She enjoyed traveling with friends, going on cruises, and especially visiting Santa Barbara. She loved to go to her home in Flagstaff and enjoyed traveling around Arizona with her husband.



Eleanor was considerate, generous, and very giving. She would care for anyone around her that needed something. She was passionate about her causes and would always let you know how she felt about them. She loved to be with her family, brothers and sisters, spoiling her grandchildren and anyone else that needed her special touch. She cared deeply about her animals, especially her dog, Patches.



Eleanor is survived by her husband, Roque Espinosa; daughter, René Espinosa; son, Roque Reggie Espinosa (Edie); sisters, Mary Bower (Duane), Josie Cordova (Antonio), Mary Luisa Krawietz (Steve), Terry Cruz (Salvador, Lupe Hellum (Larry) and Mary Ellen Tequida; brothers, Ramon Tequida (Felipa), and Manual Tequida (Susan); four grandchildren, Alexis Espinosa, Gabrielle, Gilbert, and Derek Rivera; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ryan, Jackson, Julianne, and Jailynn Rivera. She was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Guadalupe Tequida.



A visitation will be held at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral at 11:00 am, Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 539 E La Pasada Blvd, Goodyear, AZ 85338. The funeral cortege will follow in procession to Holy Cross Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ 85392. The family suggests that donations be made to the Arizona Humane Society. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary