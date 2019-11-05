|
Eleanor Wall Foland
Eleanor Wall Foland passed away November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Wendell Foland, brother Johnathan Wall, sister Dorothy Mizer and grandson Timothy Milbourne. She is survived by beloved daughters Cheri Foland, Lisa Foland and grandson Alex Milbourne. She is also survived by brother Dave Wall, sister Jane Greene, several beloved nieces and nephews and two great grandsons, Jordan and Andre Milbourne. No services will be held. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019