|
|
Eleanore Abramson
Carefree - Eleanore Abramson "Mom Mom" born in 1917 in Bayonne, New Jersey passed away peacefully at 102 years of age, in Scottsdale AZ, on June 10, 2019. There never was, and never will be, anyone else like her. What an infinite joy to carry her memory. Her zest for life, her grace, humor, warmth, and love and affection for all, will be her legacy.
She is survived by her daughter Jerilyn, her son Ronald and (Marjori), and all of their children, Craig, (Dayna), Heather, Courtney, Jeremy, (David), Joshua, (Harriet), and great grandchildren David, Joshua, and Sammy. Also, daughters Carol Sue, Betty Lou, Joan, and their numerous children, grand children, great grand children, and great great grand children. Lastly, Maxine Henig, and Jodi Freeman, whom she loved as a daughter and grand daughter.
Services were held. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 14, 2019