Eleanore Marie Gammill
Phoenix - On November 15th, 2019, Eleanore Marie Gammill at age 92, peacefully passed away. Eleanore was born in Chicago Illinois on October 13th 1927 to George and Violet Doremus. The Doremus family moved to Phoenix around 1938. Eleanore attended North High School. In 1947, she married George Carrol Gammill a dairyman from Laveen. Carrol and Eleanore ran the Gammill Dairy Farm in Laveen till 1965. Carrol and Eleanore owned various small businesses until retiring. During the 1990's till 2001, Mom worked part time for the City of Phoenix "Meals on Wheels". She found it rewarding to cheer up home bound seniors who were very lonely and with no family. Eleanore is survived by her children Judy Gammill, Patrica Koeritz, Susan Fair, John Gammill, and daughter-in-law Kim, grandchildren Jonathan (Jessica) and Clayton Gammill. Great Grandchildren Landen and Brooklyn along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Carrol, sister's Alice Thedford, Doris Binkley and nephews. Services will be held on March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix Arizona
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020