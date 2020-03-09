Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanore Gammill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanore Marie Gammill


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanore Marie Gammill Obituary
Eleanore Marie Gammill

Phoenix - On November 15th, 2019, Eleanore Marie Gammill at age 92, peacefully passed away. Eleanore was born in Chicago Illinois on October 13th 1927 to George and Violet Doremus. The Doremus family moved to Phoenix around 1938. Eleanore attended North High School. In 1947, she married George Carrol Gammill a dairyman from Laveen. Carrol and Eleanore ran the Gammill Dairy Farm in Laveen till 1965. Carrol and Eleanore owned various small businesses until retiring. During the 1990's till 2001, Mom worked part time for the City of Phoenix "Meals on Wheels". She found it rewarding to cheer up home bound seniors who were very lonely and with no family. Eleanore is survived by her children Judy Gammill, Patrica Koeritz, Susan Fair, John Gammill, and daughter-in-law Kim, grandchildren Jonathan (Jessica) and Clayton Gammill. Great Grandchildren Landen and Brooklyn along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Carrol, sister's Alice Thedford, Doris Binkley and nephews. Services will be held on March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix Arizona
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
Download Now