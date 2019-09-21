|
|
Elgin Sakata
Glendale - Elgin Sakata, 83, of Glendale, Arizona passed away on September 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born July 8, 1936, in San Martin, California, he was the youngest son of the late Takeo and Shigeko Taniguchi Sakata.
Elgin graduated from Glendale High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-57. He later began a career in the local produce industry growing and harvesting vegetables for Lee Wong Farms and Jack Okabayashi Farms. In the mid '80s, he was hired by Tolleson Produce Company to manage their packing shed which he ran successfully until 1995. Then, he moved on to work for local wholesaler, Tanita Produce, up to his retirement in 2009.
In his younger years, Elgin enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and racing go-carts. He liked to spend time with his family and friends going fishing or golfing or watching sports live or on TV, and he was an avid dog lover. He was incredibly handy around the house and in the yard and often helped others with their projects when needed. He was known for his quiet demeanor, humility, and kind spirit.
Elgin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Bruce Sakata of Glendale; son Brian and wife Terri of Glendale; daughter Karen Tominaga and husband Scott of San Marcos, California; and five loving grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers--George, John, and Leroy--and his sister Elsie Iwamoto.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28 at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019