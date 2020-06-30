Elia Marie Peña
Elia Marie Peña

Elia Marie Peña, 59, was called home unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on October 6, 1960 in Phoenix, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leo Peña Sr. and Tillie Peña, brothers Isaac Peña, and Melcor Salazar.

Elia was a loving mother and grandmother, a devoted family member and friend.

She leaves behind to cherish in her memory, her daughter Veronica Wilkerson and her husband Byron Wilkerson, grandchildren Abrena Wilkerson, Byron Wilkerson Jr., Maliah Wilkerson, Braylon Wilkerson, Brytlon Wilkerson, and Brayvion Wilkerson, and her living 5 sisters, 4 brothers, a plethora of nephews, nieces as well as other extended family and friends.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. with a Celebration of Life at 3:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. To best protect the health of those in attendance, please wear a face mask as per the CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. For those not able to attend the services will be live streamed beginning at 3:00 P.M. at https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/ Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
