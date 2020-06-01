Elinor Brown
1921 - 2020
Elinor Brown

Scottsdale - Elinor S. Brown transitioned to her eternal life with the Lord on May 30, 2020 at the age of 98. Born Elinor Martha Schubert in N.Y. in Sept, 1921, she was the only child of Erwin and Martha Schubert of Germany. She grew up in New York, graduated from Barnard College with a degree in fine arts. Married George H. Brown, also of N.Y., who preceded her in death in 2009. Survived by four children, Geoffrey, Stephen, Peter, and Jennifer, seven grandchildren, and many great- grandchildren. Ellie was a teacher, librarian, actress, director, artist, sculptor, pianist, singer, avid reader and book reviewer, prolific writer, traveler, servant and leader in school, church, and community. A woman of strong convictions, faith in God, moral character, and possessing a heart of compassion, especially for the blind. Her resilient, stoic, and positive attitude as well as her lifelong sense of humor will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
1 entry
June 2, 2020
PLEASE ACCEPT MY DEEPEST AND HEARTFELT SYMPHATHY.IAM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.MAY THE GOD WHO BINDS UP THE BROKEN-HEARTED COMFORTS ALL WHO MOURN&SUSTAIN YOUR FAMILY DURING THIS CHALLENGING TIME.(ISAIAH 61:1,2)
