Elinor "Ellie" Louise Gersten, our beautiful and beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on August 9, 2019. Ellie was a resident of Tempe for over 50 years, and her most treasured moments were spent with her loving family and as an avid fitness enthusiast. Ellie's contributions to her community are notable, as a social worker and educator who dedicated herself to bettering people's lives, working for the State of Arizona and Catholic Social Services. She is survived by her daughter, son, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her niece and nephew. A memorial service was held on August 16, 2019, attended by friends and family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019