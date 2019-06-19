Services
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Resources
Elio Volpentesta Obituary
Elio Volpentesta, Age 71, of Highwood, IL formerly of Scottsdale. At rest June 16, 2019. Loving father of David (Alison) and Michelle (Robert) Schultz. Fond nonno of Mia, Justin and Taylor. Dear brother of Frank (Nella) Vole, Tony Vole, Nella (Mario) Molinaro, Anna Marie (Romano) DeLuca, Ercole Vole, Jr. and Ettore Volpentesta; and special friend, Dede Niedling. Owner of Elio's Salon, Scottsdale. Memorial visitation Wed., June 19, 2019 from 6 pm until memorial service 8 pm at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood, IL 847-432-3878
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019
