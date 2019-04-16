|
Elisabeth Maria Huisman
Sun City West, AZ. - Elisabeth Maria Huisman, 76, passed away April 8, 2019. While in retirement she remained active, providing home health-care for residents in Sun City West and Peoria.
After her birth in Lundenburg, Moravia, Austria-Hungary in 1942, now called Breclav, Czech Republic, her family fled the war with help from her grandfather, an engineer who worked for the railroad. Elisabeth married John Button, and emigrated to the United States, where she adopted a baby boy in Oklahoma nine years later.
She, along with her husband built their home in Albuquerque and she began work at Perry Supply Company. Elisabeth later divorced, and a single-mother for several years, continued attending Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church where she met her second husband Charles F. Huisman in the choir. She moved with Charles to Texas in 1982 and returned to Albuquerque in the early nineties.
While in Texas in 1983 she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Work at Texas Christian University. She received her New Mexico Social Worker's license, becoming the University of New Mexico Evening Administrator while pursuing her Masters degree. She was widowed in 1997 and moved to Arizona in 2002.
Elisabeth is survived by her Brother Hans, her loving son Timothy, and her ever-faithful partner Joseph Polefko.
A funeral ceremony for Elisabeth will held be at The Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City West at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Elisabeth's final resting spot will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 16, 2019