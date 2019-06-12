|
|
Elisabeth Marie Tibbs
Phoenix - On June 7, 2019, Elisabeth went peacefully to be with Our Lord surrounded by her loving family. Born November 18, 1987, Elisabeth, best known as Lizzie, is one of eight children. Lizzie spent countless hours working with children on the Autism Spectrum. Lizzie's love for children began at a young age; caring and watching over her nieces and working in elementary schools. Her outgoing personality, bright smile and selflessness will be remembered by the families and friends that were touched by her life. Diagnosed in October 2018, Lizzie began her battle with Leukemia after giving birth to her precious son and world, Nathan Oliver Douglass. Her favorite moments were those spent with her "chunk-a-lunk" listening to him laugh and watching his personality grow. Lizzie is predeceased by her father Norman Tibbs and grandmother Consuelo P. Rojas. She is survived by her mother Sandra and mother's significant other Calvin; sisters: Nicole, Yvonne, Anna, Cristina and Stephanie; brothers: Freddie and his wife Dominque, and Gregory; nieces: Symone, Laila and Lily; fiancé Ryan Douglass, his mother Gina McElroy and lastly her beloved son and world Nathan Oliver. Lizzie also leaves behind a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ, on Friday, June 14, 2018 at 10 AM with viewing beginning an hour prior.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019