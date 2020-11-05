1/
Elise L. Dall
Elise L. Dall

Hanlontown, IA - Passed away September 17, 2020. Born October 10, 1921 in Hanlontown, Iowa. Lived in the Mason City area, and after graduating from Hamilton Business College, worked at a division of Armour & Company and became Secretary to the General Manager. Later was Secretary to the General Manager of the Western Division of Morton Salt company in San Francisco. Married Robert Dall in 1953 and they lived in Mason City, Omaha, Chicago and St. Paul until he retired in 1969 as Vice President of Armour & Company, when they moved to the Phoenix area. He passed away in 2002. In the 1980's she volunteered at the Scottsdale Hospital and was hired there for a time. She was a member of Scottsdale United Methodist Church. She is survived by seven nephews and one niece and their families. Arrangements were with the Green Acres of Scottsdale.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
