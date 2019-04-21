Services
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
5614 W Orangewood Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
5614 W. Orangewood Ave.
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
5614 W. Orangewood Ave.
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Eliseo Ortega Obituary
Eliseo Ortega

Glendale - Eliseo Raul Ortega (Woody) passed away on April 14, 2019. He was a Phoenix native born in 1958 and currently resided in Glendale with his family. He proudly served our country with the Marine Corps and worked as a Maintenance Coordinator with CalPortland. Eliseo is survived by his wife Frances, 3 children Anthony, Stefanie (Jesse) and Christopher Ortega, 3 grandchildren Mia, Adrian and Jordyn Ortega and 5 siblings Felipe Ortega (Susy), Greg Aldama (Rachel), Jamie Aldama (Monica), Raymond Rozet and Lorrie Moreno (David). Eliseo is preceded in death by his parents Raul Ortega and Andrea Aldama and his brother Joseph Aldama. Services will be held on Thursday, April 25th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 5614 W. Orangewood Ave. Glendale. Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM with Mass to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will conclude the services at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave. Glendale. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to any cancer research of your choice. Eliseo was a wonderful man and devoted to his family. He will forever remain in our hearts. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019
