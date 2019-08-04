|
|
Elissa Smith
Mesa - Elissa Anne Smith/Steele was born June 24, 1953 and passed away on July 31, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. She was the eldest of five children born to Edwin and Jo Anne Smith. Elissa graduated from Tucson High School and moved to Mesa in 1971. She was employed by the City of Mesa Public Library from 1973-2004, serving in many areas of the Library and later in her career as a Graphic Designer for the city. Retiring after thirty-one years, she remained very creative in what interested her. Elissa attended Grand Canyon College, Mesa Community College with an Associate's Degree in Art. She continued schooling at Arizona State University throughout her time with the City of Mesa. Words fail to express how much she will be missed; this wonderful, generous and creative being. Elissa was preceded in death by her father, Ed Smith; her brother, Joel Smith and baby sister Jennifer. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Steele of Mesa; her mother Jo Anne Smith of Mesa; three sisters: Laurie Smith of Mesa, Lynne Luster of Florence, AZ and Susan Williams of Mesa and her step-daughter, Denise Pedersen of Queen Creek, AZ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Meldrum Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019