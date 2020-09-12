Elizabeth A. Gresko
Elizabeth A. Gresko (nee Fade) 95 years young entered into eternal rest on September 4, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Liz was born December 15, 1924 to Charles and Anna Fade (both deceased) in Glouster, Ohio. She graduated from Hollister High school class of 1943. She moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she worked for General Electric. She married and was preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Joseph R. Gresko. She was a long time resident of Parma, Ohio before moving to Mesa, Arizona in 2006.
Left to mourn her loss are children Monica L. (Henry) Stefan, Karen A. Stout, Mark J. (Jeannie) Gresko, Paul C. (Shelly) Gresko, and Diane M. (Joseph) Astorino. She was the cherished grandmother of Douglas and Christopher Stout, Elizabeth and Michael Stefan, Nicholas (deceased), Matthew, Phillip, and Mark Astorino and great grandson Camzen Stout.
Liz leaves devoted sister Velma Kazakevicius of Michigan and sister-in-law Norma Fade of California.
She is predeceased by brothers Joseph, Frank, Charles, Michael and Andrew Fade and sisters Ann Toke, Marge Root, Mary Carbeck and Helen Bendula.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society (svdpusa.org
) or Paz de Cristo Outreach center (pazdecristo org).
Services held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Mortuary chapel, internment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona on September 15, 2020.