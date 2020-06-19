Elizabeth Ann Arce
Phoenix - Elizabeth Ann Arce, 71, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away June 15, 2020. She was born in Phoenix, AZ on April 9, 1949. Elizabeth is survived by her mother; Lucy, brothers; Lionel and Michael, sons; Gilbert (Kelly) Rendon and Dennis Rendon, grandchildren; Elaina, Vennisa, and Gabriel, nieces; Melisa Stice and Karisa Cuenca. She was preceded in death by her father; Gilbert "Chino" Arce. As a child, Elizabeth moved with her parents and brothers to Wilmington, CA. She graduated from Phineas Banning High School in 1967 and in 1969 received her Practical Nursing Certificate. She went on to work for the VA Hospital, the US Census, Unocal, and American Airlines. When her sons were young, she enjoyed watching them play sports and being a "Bonus Mom" to all their friends. In recent years, her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and her mother. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren and mother on adventures and road trips to California, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado as well as her day trips to all the local casinos. She will be remembered by family and friends as a fun-loving spirit who lived every day to the fullest and always found the joy in all situations. She loved listening to music and dancing, her loved ones take comfort in knowing that she is now dancing in Heaven with loved ones who preceded her in death. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M., with a Rosary at 6:00 P.M., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church, 1030 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.