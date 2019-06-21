|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Carter
Phoenix - Betty Ann Carter, 63, of Payson AZ, passed away on June 5th, 2019 in Prescott Valley AZ.
Viewing will be on June 22nd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 200 W. Beardsley Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85027.
Betty Ann was born in Phoenix, AZ to Harley and Zeida Carter on November 16th, 1955. She went to school at the Perry Institute of Phoenix. She participated in the Special Olympics for several years. She was involved in several programs in Phoenix and Payson which was the highlight of her life along with shopping.
Betty Ann is preceded in death by Harley and Zeida Carter (parents), Harley and Terry Carter (brothers), and Jerry Orcutt (brother-in-law).
Betty Ann is survived by Barbara Orcutt (sister), Bill Pitman (nephew), John Pitman and Lori (nephew and wife), David and Daniel Pitman (nephews), Lori and Brad Zagorsky (niece and husband), Matthew and Casey Carter (nephew and wife), Michael and Trisha Carter (nephew and wife), Jason Carter (nephew), Jennifer and Jake Simmons (niece and husband), and also survived by many more grand and great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 21, 2019