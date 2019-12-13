Resources
Phoenix - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Cooper Mitchem, died peacefully Wednesday the 27th of November at Beatitudes Campus of Care in Phoenix, Arizona.

Born on July 14, 1931 in DeRidder, Louisiana, Betty was the youngest of 8 children born to Eva Rodgers Cooper and John Langdon Cooper. After working in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, Betty married the love of her life, Dennis Mitchem in 1974 and moved to Phoenix. Betty served as a volunteer aide in the Cartwright School District for many years, at the Desert Botanical Garden, and many other non-profit organizations in the Valley.

She is survived by her step-children; Dennis Mitchem Jr. (Holly), Hope Mitchem, Scott Mitchem (Kandy) and Amy Mitchem Fullerton (Bill), seven grandchildren and two great-children, numerous Cooper family nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, "Denny" in 2018, her grandson Chad Fullerton, her parents and her siblings: John Cooper Jr., Jeannette Cooper Willoz, (Robert) Wellborn Cooper, Ralph Cooper, Lorraine Cooper Thompson, Helen "Poppy" Dillon and Hazel "Billie" Cooper Schlegel.

Betty often shared fond memories of her childhood growing up in East Texas. She loved to sing and was a fierce competitor at Scrabble and card games. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. Betty had a wonderful sense of humor and could light up a room with her playful energy and laugh. She adored her many rescued dogs. Betty and Denny were adventurous and traveled the world, spending two years living in Moscow, Russia with their dog "Baby Sister". Although she had seen the world, her favorite places were in Northern Arizona.

At their request, private services will be held by the family at a later date. Please remember Betty and Denny in your prayers. Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Industries of Arizona, The Desert Botanical Garden or your local animal shelter.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
