Elizabeth Ann DeMoss



Scottsdale - Elizabeth Ann DeMoss of Scottsdale, AZ was born in Danville, Illinois on March 1st, 1936 and passed away September 5th, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Charles Wesley Churchill and Marian Louise (McClure) Churchill, and husband William Dean DeMoss. She is survived by her 3 sons Brian DeMoss of New River, AZ, Bill (Annette) DeMoss of Fort Collins, CO, and Jon (DeDe) DeMoss of Scottsdale, AZ, 6 grandchildren, Wes, Megan, Charles, Julia, Samantha, Sydney, and one great-granddaughter Holly Rae. She graduated from St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago, now Rush Medical Center in 1959.









