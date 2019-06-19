|
|
Elizabeth Ann Grimm was ushered into the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1928 in Elkhart, Indiana to Alvin and Edith (Barnhart) Rassi. Elizabeth's husband Warren Arden Grimm went to be with the Lord on June 2, 1998.
Elizabeth is survived by Larry (Ann) Grimm of Prescott, Arizona; Steven Grimm of Sun City West, Arizona; and David (Catherine) Grimm of Cave Creek, Arizona. Grandchildren (Amanda, Kirsten, Christopher, and Brittany) and Great Grandchildren (Aurora, Owen, Luna, and Elizabeth) that filled Elizabeth's home and heart with joy.
A Celebration Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Grace Bible Church 19280 North 99th Avenue, Sun City, Arizona 85373 at 2:00pm
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Bible Church - Mission's.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019