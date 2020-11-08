Elizabeth (Betty) Anne Lee



Glendale - Elizabeth (Betty) Anne Lee age 95, of Glendale, AZ, passed away 7 Nov. 2020 at the Estrella Care Center in Avondale, AZ.



Betty is survived by three of her four sons: Robert Louis Forstner, Ronald William Forstner, (Stephen Herbert Forstner-deceased), and Glenn David Forstner. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her late husband Louis Herbert Forstner.



Betty was a former editor for the Westsider newspaper, formerly in Goodyear, as an assistant with the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce, and as an assistant with the Western Maricopa County Coalition known as WESTMARC in Glendale.



Arrangements are being handled by The Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary of Glendale, AZ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store