1/1
Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Betty) Anne Lee

Glendale - Elizabeth (Betty) Anne Lee age 95, of Glendale, AZ, passed away 7 Nov. 2020 at the Estrella Care Center in Avondale, AZ.

Betty is survived by three of her four sons: Robert Louis Forstner, Ronald William Forstner, (Stephen Herbert Forstner-deceased), and Glenn David Forstner. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her late husband Louis Herbert Forstner.

Betty was a former editor for the Westsider newspaper, formerly in Goodyear, as an assistant with the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce, and as an assistant with the Western Maricopa County Coalition known as WESTMARC in Glendale.

Arrangements are being handled by The Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary of Glendale, AZ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239379297
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved