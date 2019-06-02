Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
View Map
Chandler - Elizabeth Hendrika Velthuijzen Barten passed away 17 May, 2019 in Chandler, AZ. She was born in Rotterdam, Holland 7 Oct., 1922 to Josephus and Petronella Velthuijzen. She married Charles Barten in 1948. They would celebrate 63 years of marriage before his passing in 2011. In 1954, after surviving the horrors of WWII in Occupied Holland, they immigrated to the US and built a long and wonderful life for their family in Salt Lake City, UT. Elizabeth was actively involved with her Catholic faith in working with the St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen for the homeless and her Altar Society group for the benefit of her church ministry. As the mother of sons and daughters, she was active in raising sons involved in sports and teaching daughters needed life skills. She was a friend to all and a wonderful neighbor in her community. In 1997 Elizabeth and Charles retired to Sun Lakes, AZ and very much enjoyed the years they were blessed with there with friends, family and travel. In addition to being pre- deceased by her husband Charles and her daughter Yvonne in 1986, she is survived by daughter Connie Stanfield (husband Herb ), sons Ernie ( wife Gerri ) and Art (wife Kathy ) and grandchildren Brandy Nagel, Tony and Nick Barten, Lindsay and Morgan Riggs, Brandon and Brady Barten and their families. She also had family and friends in Holland that she loved very much. A Catholic prayer service and Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday 12 June, 2019 at Valley of the Sun Mortuary 10940 East Chandler Heights Road Chandler, AZ 85248.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019
