Elizabeth Blaine
Phoenix - Elizabeth (Beth) Thomas-Blaine was born on December 11, 1952, and found rest on April 12, 2020. A Phoenix, AZ native, Beth graduated from Alhambra High School in 1970, and worked at the Qwest Phone Company until she retired in 2006. She raised two children on her own and still found time to help friends in need, crochet, watch hockey or Monty Python, play a mean hand of solitaire, and dabble in floral arrangements. She was always ready to help loved ones; so much so that she spent the last few years of her own mother's life ensuring she was taken care of. Elizabeth is survived by her brother Gary; her son Nathan (Charissa); her daughter Tammara (Ian); her granddaughters Mary, Aileana, Briannah, and Caitriona; and her fiance Keith. Beth loved the holiday season; from decorating her home in Ahwatukee for Halloween to still writing "From Santa" on at least one Christmas present to keep the magic alive. Her love for animals is well know...whether through training show dogs or having numerous cats fall in love with her. Mom, you never gave yourself enough credit for just how much of a difference you made in people's lives. Your need to help others was genuine and kind, and will be missed in the world. I don't know what comes next, but I am thankful you are at rest and no longer in pain. Please tell Gran, Ewan, Papa Dale, Papa Dean and everyone else that we miss them. I can't wait to see the beautiful sunsets you will paint for us. We love and miss you.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020