Elizabeth Charlotte O'Dor
Sun City West - Elizabeth Charlotte O'Dor passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Sun City West, AZ. Elizabeth was born September 22, 1923 in Vienna, Austria to Siegfried and Clara Vogel. At the age of 16, Elizabeth sailed to America on the ship Georgic to unite with her parents who had preceded her to settle in Chicago, Illinois. There she attended Lakeview High School, and continued her education in secretarial and bookkeeping courses after high school. Elizabeth met the love of her life, Charles O'Dor, at a Chicago Servicemen's Club dance at the Congress Hotel during WWII. Charles often told the story of how he fell in love with the yellow blouse that Elizabeth was wearing that day. They married on February 13, 1943 and shortly thereafter moved to Sioux Falls, SD while Charles completed his military commitment. There, they had a daughter, Leslie, and then moved to Chicago where their daughter, Susan, was born. They lived and raised their family in Arlington Heights, IL for many years. Elizabeth enjoyed working outside the home at the District 14 Schools in Arlington Heights, and the Mount Prospect, IL Fire Department, making fast friends with the Firehouse Dog. Elizabeth loved dogs and cats and always welcomed her furry friends into the family fold. A career change for Charles saw them move to Alexandria, VA where he worked for the US government. Elizabeth was employed by the City of Alexandria and proudly served as a docent for the Smithsonian Institute. In 1986, Elizabeth and Charles retired to Sun City West, AZ. Their retirement was filled with many years of world travels, civic and social activities, and attending the opera and symphony together. Elizabeth was a member of Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, Sun City West, where she was active in the Stephens Ministry. Elizabeth spent many fulfilling hours volunteering at the Sun Dome in Sun City West, the hospital auxiliary, and Four Paws animal welfare shop. Leisure time was spent reading, and knitting for her children and grandchildren. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Charles, and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie (Wayne) Winslow, Susan (Jack) Bauman, seven grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth will be held at 2:30pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, Sun City West, 13658 West Meeker Boulevard, Sun City West, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019