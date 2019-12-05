Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Elizabeth F. "Libby" Palmer

Elizabeth F. "Libby" Palmer Obituary
Elizabeth "Libby" F. Palmer

Peoria - Elizabeth F. Palmer, 96, passed away on November 28, 2019 in Peoria, AZ. Libby was born on December 29,1922 in St. Clair, PA. She moved to Grand Junction, CO after WWII with her husband John Palmer, where they had two sons, James and Kent. In 1953, the family moved to Phoenix, AZ to work in a family business. Libby was a devoted wife and mother. She is a Past Queen of Daughters of the Nile, Qadesh No. 35 Phoenix, AZ.

Libby is survived by her two sons, James and Kent; daughter-in-law Pam; grandchildren Eric, Kyle and Kori; and great-grandchildren Hazel, Eloise and Liam.

No services requested.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
