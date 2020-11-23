Elizabeth Francis Hood



Sun City - Elizabeth Francis (Nelson) Hood of Sun City, Arizona, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. Elizabeth was born on August 13th, 1955, to Horace Elmer Nelson and Dorothy Louise (Hay) Nelson. Elizabeth, Lizzie, Bessie, Beth, or Liz to many, attended primary and secondary schools in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, graduating from Robichaud High School in 1973. After high school she went to Massillon Baptist College, where she pursued her MRS degree.



Elizabeth's faith in God and love for her family took precedence over worldly affairs as she spent many years camping, cooking, and making quilts for the homes of her loved ones with her sister Ann. She loved visiting her extended family in Michigan as well as spending time with lifelong friends. She spent many years working in retail with long tenders at Sears & Home Depot before becoming an Arizona realtor. The greatest of her accomplishments was her exemplary ownership of the titles Mom & Grandma.



Elizabeth is survived by her sisters Ann Nelson and Karen Miller, brothers, William Nelson and Skyp Nelson, daughters Rebekah Ann Retterer and Kristi Lynn "Daisy" Lansford, grandchildren Kaiden Lansford, Kala Lansford, Abigail Scherberger, and Skylar Retterer, great grandchild Jaci Lansford-Lopez, nieces Katy Jones, Jean Geerdes, Elizabeth Nelson, and Charli Taylor, nephew Mikael Nelson, and many cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Floretta Louise (Nelson) Canales.



There will be a private celebration of life for Elizabeth on December 5th, 2020. Please, send your condolences to: Elizabeth Hood Family, P.O. Box 6072, Sun City West, AZ 85376









