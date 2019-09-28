|
Elizabeth Fry Neal (Betty)
Mesa - Betty passed away at the age of 96 on September 24, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born April 4, 1923 in Jefferson County, Illinois. Graduate of MacMurray College Jacksonville, Illinois. Betty came to Phoenix in 1948. She worked for Arizona Public Services from 1948 until she retired in 1982. Was active in Arizona Dietetic Association, PEO Chapter DK, Tempe and volunteered at The Heard Museum. Preceded in death by her husband Roy F. Neal and parents John R. Fry and Alene Hirons Fry. Survived by step-daughter Mary Ann Martin( Dean) in Kingman, AZ, many loving cousins and friends. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Acres. 3405 N. Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215. Funeral Services will be located at Advantage Melcher Chapel of the Roses Mortuary. 43 S. Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 on Monday 9/30/2019. Entombment Service to follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn. 2300 W. Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 28, 2019