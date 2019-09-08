Services
St Stephen's Byzantine Church
8141 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
8141 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
8141 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
8141 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Elizabeth "Betty" Geletey Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Geletey

Scottsdale - Elizabeth "Betty" Geletey, 98, entered into God's care on September 1, 2019. Blessed Repose and Eternal Memory!

Born in Struthers, Ohio, she was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary (Chesmar) Chasko; husband William Geletey; brothers Joseph and Andrew; sisters Ann Senda, Mary Minor and Helen Hildemann. She is loved, and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and devoted special friends.

A special thank you to Claudia Barbos Alton, and her caregivers at Tuscan Place, Scottsdale.

Visitation is from 4:30-5:30PM, with a Parastas service at 5:30PM Friday September 13, 2019 at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, 8141 N. 16th St., Phoenix 85020. Funeral Divine Liturgy at 11:00AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Stephen. Interment will be private at a later date. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019
