Elizabeth Gilbert
Paradise Valley - Elizabeth Ann (Pam) Rowe Gilbert, 88 of Paradise Valley, AZ passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 with her family at her side. Pam was born in Wichita Falls, TX, October 7, 1930. Pam attended SMU where she met the love of her life Ed Gilbert. They married September 3, 1949 and moved to Arizona where they shared 62 years of marriage full of love, fun and adventure. They were blessed with three chidren, Diana (Mason), Lori (Fawley), Lisanne (Shanahan), eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Pam had many interests but most of all she loved painting and spending time at their cabin in Colorado, hiking, riding horses, 4 wheeling and skiing with her family and friends. Pam was truly beautiful inside and out as she radiated a warmth and light that would draw you in. Pam was kind, caring and loving to all she knew. She was the sunshine in our lives and her physical presence will be greatly missed! A Graveside service will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens on Saturday, July 13 at 9:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019