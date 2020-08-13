1/1
Elizabeth J. Ranney Littig
Elizabeth J. Ranney Littig

Scottsdale - Elizabeth (Betty) Littig, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 101 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugo. Betty leaves behind 5 children, Judith Sebanc, William, Jeanne, Robert and Dave Littig; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews.

Betty was born in Killdeer, North Dakota on July 8, 1919. After completing nursing school in Fargo, North Dakota with an RN degree, she moved with her sister to Los Angeles, California and worked at the Hollywood Hospital. Later, after a move back to North Dakota, she met and married Hugo Littig. When he completed his war time military service, they moved to Palo Alto, California. After Hugo's passing, Betty moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1992 to be with family.

She was the perfect mother, loving grandmother, volunteer, nurse, the list goes on and on. She gave all of herself to her family and community. Betty will be greatly missed by all.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
