Elizabeth Katherine Keehn
Phoenix - Born February 14, 1957, fought hard, but lost a courageous battle with breast cancer on Sunday May 19, 2019; 8:30am. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Larry & Jacqueline Strough, she was the oldest of six siblings. As a child of the 60's and a flower child of the 70's, she lived an adventurous life in Indiana, Missouri, Florida, & Arizona. Elizabeth graduated 1976 from McCluer High School Florissant, Missouri.
One of her first jobs was at Bob's Big Boy. She married Tom Keehn in Jacksonville, Florida. She is survived by her two daughters Ashley and Jacquelyn, seven beautiful grandchildren, and several siblings, nieces, nephews, a multitude of friends.
As a single, hardworking mother working paycheck to paycheck, she spent 15 years as a professional house cleaner, waitressing at Coco's Restaurant and Circle K. After her cancer diagnosis, she enrolled into Grand Canyon University, where she surpassed all expectations, even earning a spot on the presidents list with a 4.0 GPA. Go Mama!
Elizabeth, aka Kathi with an 'i', was known to be very honest, loving, a good friend and generous with all that she did. She showed compassion and was very humble. She lived in Sunnyslope, Arizona where she raised her daughter's. She believed in and imagined peace on Earth taught love and had the most infectious smile anyone ever saw. "Can't we all just get along" E.K.K. Rest in Peace Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. You are the sunsets!
A celebration of life will be held on June 15th, contact one of us girls if you would like to celebrate her beautiful life with us.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019