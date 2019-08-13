|
Elizabeth Meyer
Phoenix - Elizabeth Meyer was one of three daughters of German immigrants and first-generation. Born in Imperial Valley, CA on Nov. 27, 1928, Thanksgiving week, she herself was very giving and loving to her husband and family. On Aug. 19, 1949, she married Robert Calvin Meyer. Elizabeth had five sons, Bob, Dan, Steve, John, and James and resided in Phoenix. Through the years, her family grew to have over 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She loved to travel and throughout the years, her and Bob traveled in their RV around the U.S. Her husband passed away in 2014. In her late 80s and 90s, she loved learning new jokes to tell her grandchildren. Spending time with family was her favorite thing in life and was her life. She passed away with family around her and on two of her granddaughters' birthdays on August 7, 2019. Elizabeth is survived by her younger sister, Fran Kennington, her sons, Bob, Dan, Steve, John and James, and their families. In celebration of her life, memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17th at Abel Funeral Services, 1627 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85035. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019