Elizabeth Mitchell
- - Elizabeth Mitchell, devoted wife of the late Sheldon Mitchell, died peacefully at the age of 89 on May 28th, 2019. After graduating from Vassar College, she had an impressive career in the 1950's as a soprano soloist with the Robert Shaw Chorale and the radio/TV program, Voice of Firestone. Her love of art and music continued throughout her life as a piano teacher and docent at The Phoenix Art Museum. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. No service is planned. Donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael CA may be made in her memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019