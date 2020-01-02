|
Elizabeth (Betty) Nancy Leckbee Ellerman
Mesa - Elizabeth (Betty) Nancy Leckbee Ellerman, 98, passed away on 12/30/2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Charles and Clarissa Gertrude Leckbee on May 31, 1921, in Grundy Center, IA. Elizabeth was one of seven children and was predeceased by her brothers Arlo, Ted, Charles, Calvin, David and sister Marty.
She married the late Walter Ellerman in 1942, and they lived together in the Midwest for 17 years, before relocating to Mesa. She had a long and distinguished career as a Technical Editor for Semi-Conductor products at Motorola.
Elizabeth is survived by her children Ron (Nancy) Ellerman, Dean (Vicki) Ellerman, Nancy (Gary deceased) Stone, Sheila (Jim) Ryan, and David (Kelly deceased) Ellerman. She was predeceased by her husband Walter and her son Mark (Susie) Ellerman. She had 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
In addition to spending time with her extended family and friends, Betty loved to travel, even into her 90's, making numerous trips to Europe, China, and across North America.
Visitation will be at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Chapel of the Roses, 43 S. Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ, followed at 1 P.M. with A Celebration of Her Life service and memoriam. Interment will be private.
The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , to honor Walter, Mary, Kelly, and family cancer survivors.
