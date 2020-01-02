Services
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 964-4537
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chapel of the Roses
43 S. Stapley Dr.
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Roses
43 S. Stapley Dr.
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ellerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Nancy Leckbee (Betty) Ellerman


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Nancy Leckbee (Betty) Ellerman Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) Nancy Leckbee Ellerman

Mesa - Elizabeth (Betty) Nancy Leckbee Ellerman, 98, passed away on 12/30/2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Charles and Clarissa Gertrude Leckbee on May 31, 1921, in Grundy Center, IA. Elizabeth was one of seven children and was predeceased by her brothers Arlo, Ted, Charles, Calvin, David and sister Marty.

She married the late Walter Ellerman in 1942, and they lived together in the Midwest for 17 years, before relocating to Mesa. She had a long and distinguished career as a Technical Editor for Semi-Conductor products at Motorola.

Elizabeth is survived by her children Ron (Nancy) Ellerman, Dean (Vicki) Ellerman, Nancy (Gary deceased) Stone, Sheila (Jim) Ryan, and David (Kelly deceased) Ellerman. She was predeceased by her husband Walter and her son Mark (Susie) Ellerman. She had 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

In addition to spending time with her extended family and friends, Betty loved to travel, even into her 90's, making numerous trips to Europe, China, and across North America.

Visitation will be at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Chapel of the Roses, 43 S. Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ, followed at 1 P.M. with A Celebration of Her Life service and memoriam. Interment will be private.

The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , to honor Walter, Mary, Kelly, and family cancer survivors.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -