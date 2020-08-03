Elizabeth (Betty) Nelson
Scottsdale - Elizabeth (Betty) Nelson, 93, a longtime resident of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur (Bud) R Nelson, her parents, Amy and Armistead Mann, and siblings, Sally Bruce M Supplee and Charles A Mann. Betty was born December 20, 1926, in the Baltimore, MD area where she spent most of her youth. She completed her nurses training in Baltimore and worked in Seattle, New York City, and as an ER and Ob-Gyn nurse at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, where she met Bud Nelson. They were married in 1952, started a family and moved to Key West and Jacksonville, FL for work, where Betty continued nursing. After a few years in Florida, they moved to Arizona in 1958. Betty and Bud had a very active life; Bud with his busy Phoenix surgical practice and Betty earning her Nurse Practitioner's license and being an early and passionate advocate for women's rights and family planning education in the community. She also served as a precinct committee chairperson of the Republican Party, worked with the Arizona Nurses Association, Hospice of the Valley, and was on the board of the Good Samaritan Medical Auxiliary and Surgical Desk. In their spare time, Betty and Bud loved to play tennis, travel, and spend time with a cherished group of longtime close friends. The whole family enjoyed flying, boating, and travel adventures together. During her last decade, Betty enjoyed the company of many wonderful friends at Vi at Grayhawk. Betty is survived by her daughter, Barbara (John) Fisher (Flagstaff) and two sons Rye (Katherine) Nelson (Phoenix) and Jeff (Kristin Wagner) Nelson (Tucson), five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org
or 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix AZ 85014.