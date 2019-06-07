|
Elizabeth Rae Hennessey (Irons)
Phoenix - Elizabeth Rae Hennessey (Irons) died on May 11, 2019. Born November 5, 1929 at Fort Kamehameha, Hawaii, daughter of Arthur L. and Esther A. Irons. She is predeceased by her son, Geoffrey A. Anderson and survived by daughter, Margaret E. Gonzalez, six Grandchildren and eight Great-Grandchildren. Her practice was in Waterbury, CT moving to Coral Springs, Fl as director of Family and Outpatient Services of a National Treatment Center, field faculty for five major universities and owner of Addictions and Relationships Counseling Services in Coral Springs. She moved to Arizona in 2000. Her greatest joy was her long association with members of an international spiritual growth fellowship. Memorial services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Sun City at 11am on Saturday June 15th.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 7 to June 14, 2019