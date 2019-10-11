|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Ramler
Scottsdale - Elizabeth (Betty) Ramler passed away on October 8, 2019 at age 92. She is preceded in death by Bob, her husband of 61 years. Betty is survived by her daughters Mary (Philip) Ortega, Peggy (Marc) Wells, Patricia (Chris) Kaufman, 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and six great-grandchildren. Betty spent her time volunteering. At OLPH, Betty was a member of Sodality, and led the prayer group on Monday mornings. Betty was active in the Right to Life ministry. She was a member of the Schoenstatt movement. Betty was very involved with the St. Vincent de Paul Society where she and her husband, Bob, were recognized with the Top Hat award in 2009.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with the rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Messenger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale. A mass is scheduled at 10:00am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale. Burial will be immediately following mass at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, OLPH Chapter, 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019