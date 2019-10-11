|
Elizabeth (Betty) Ramler
Scottsdale - Betty Ramler 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her wonderful Alzheimer community Huger Mercy where she was known for her friendly greetings and daily singing.
Betty and Bobby made the move to Phoenix in 1968, they were active in their church, St. Theresa's in Phoenix, and upon moving to Scottsdale at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She and her husband Bobby spent many hours making St. Vincent de Paul's calls to help those in need and she felt it very important to instill her faith and volunteerism to her grandchildren in which she loved dearly. She took them to the food pantry at church often to make food bags for her Tuesday calls. They remembered, many times when Betty would stop to give a bus pass or grocery store gift card, which she always had in her purse to a passerby. Betty was also a member of Sodality and the Sanctity of Life Ministry. She would also administer Communion to the home bound.
She worked for the State of Arizona (DES) for many years until she had grandchildren and knew it was time to retire to spend time with them. There were many trips up north to stay in the "bunk houses" at the ranch to fish and explore. She also was a bit of a fire bug and loved to build campfires and fireplace fires. Once she knocked the flu closed and smoked out an entire cabin.
She was pre-deceased by her parents and her brothers, Mark and Daniel and her beloved husband Robert (Bobby). She is survived by her brother Paul, sisters Heloise and Mercy. She is survived by her three daughters; Mary (Phil) Ortega, Peggy (Marc) Wells, Patty (Christopher) Kaufman; grandchildren Christopher (Malory), Brian (Morgan) Wells, Edward and Kimberly (Patrick Klein) Kaufman; great grandchildren Cameron and Preston Wells and Colista and Vincent Klein.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, October 17, with a Rosary at 1:30 and Mass at 2:00, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations requested: St. Vincent de Paul, PO box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019