|
|
Elizabeth (Lisa) Rose Duba
Scottsdale - Elizabeth (Lisa) Rose Duba passed away from complications due to cancer at the age of 68 surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 13th. She was born in Chicago, IL to Henry and Bernice Schlesinger. The sixth of ten children, Lisa is survived by her siblings Ray Schlesinger, Lorraine (Robert) Boisvert, Christine (Jerry) Guth, Henry (Bonnie) Schlesinger, Louise (Robert) Kaiser and James (Jackie) Schlesinger. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Carol (Ed) Fredericks, Betty (Donald) Hansen and Susan (Dick) Rodgers.
Lisa had two sons by her previous marriage, - James (Dara) McEnaney and Daniel (Claudia) McEnaney. In 1992 Lisa married the love of her life - Wayne Duba - and acquired a third son, Jordan (Margo) Duba. These three sons blessed her with 8 grandchildren - Dan, Monica, Melissa, Isabella, Azlyn, Liam, Sondra and JJ. Lisa was also the proud stand-in mother to Ashley (Buscaglia) Guth and Alex Buscaglia after their mother Vera passed away. Lisa and Vera had been best friends since they attended Jones Commercial High School together.
Lisa's career was focused around the naturopathic industry - selling holistic pharmaceuticals - and developed many strong friendships there. Even when calling on these doctors she never went empty-handed. She took the time to bring hand-picked fruit to brighten their day. Her hobbies included fishing with her beloved Wayne and gardening.
Lisa was truly one of a kind and there are countless adjectives that can be used to describe her. Amongst a few are - articulate, loving, caring, energetic, thoughtful, funny, generous and flamboyant. She absolutely left this world a better place. Her love of children had no bounds and she managed to share her love not only with her own grandchildren but also with her forty plus nieces and nephews as well as their children. It was truly amazing how she was able to connect with each individual in such a special way. Lisa was passionate about so many good causes and always gave more than she took. A song that depicts her to the core is Louis Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World'.
A private celebration of life will be held in the near future. Donations in honor of Lisa can be made to the American Lyme Disease Foundation (ALDF.com) or mailed to P.O. Bo 466, Lyme, CT 06371.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019