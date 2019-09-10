|
Elizabeth "Betty" Strebe
Phoenix - Elizabeth "Betty" Strebe left this world Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, just a few weeks after enthusiastically celebrating her 94th birthday. Betty's outlook on life was as colorful as her clothes and as vibrant as her lipstick.
Betty was born in Brillion, Wisconsin. In 1952, aged 27, and just weeks after giving birth to her fourth child, she was widowed. Back then the prevailing wisdom expected her to quickly find a new husband. Instead, she quickly found a job. Decades before working mothers were common, Betty raised four successful children who survive her: Mary, Susan, Peter and Michael. She also leaves behind three siblings, Luke, Sandra and Linda, four grandchildren and five great children.
Thirty-five years after entering the work force, Betty retired from Glatfelter Paper Co., in Neenah, Wisconsin and headed to Arizona. Even in retirement, she maintained an active pace. She made friends quickly and was active in her church. She was a devout Catholic, a Eucharistic minister, with a deep, quiet faith that lay beneath her outgoing and bubbly personality.
For those of us touched by her light, warmed by her spirit and blessed by her countenance, ninety four years was just not enough time. We are honored to have been part of her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019