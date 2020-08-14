1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" (Hilmes) Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" (Hilmes) Walker

Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Walker (Hilmes) died peacefully in Gilbert, AZ at the age of 89.

Betty was blessed in life and survived by six children: Cindy, Robert, Laura, David, Valerie, and Steven, and her eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald.

Betty was born on July 28, 1931 and resided in states across the country before settling in Gilbert, AZ. She was a loving wife and mother with a great laugh and sense of humor. She enjoyed camping, volunteering at the hospital, playing Mahjong with friends, puzzles, and painting. She worked in several educational careers, including Beacon Hill Elementary and Eastern Illinois University.

Services will take place in Illinois at a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Catholic Charities, 4747 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved