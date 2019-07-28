|
|
Ellen B Carl
Phoenix - Ellen B Carl, age 66, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Ellen was born on March 5, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Ellen went to Central High School and worked for American Express for 27 years, she also was a business owner for 10 years. Ellen was an Amazing Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Friend to all! She Loved God, People & Stray Animals! She was a true "friend to her friends" when they called, she was there! She always looked for the Good in People. Her sense of Humor was legendary & she Loved a good joke and had that incredible snort when she laughed! She worked selflessly for others her whole life. She was Beautiful, Humble and Loved! She will be Missed greatly by her Family & all who knew her! Ellen is survived by her husband, Frank Carl; daughter Kourtney Molitor; and son-in-law Michael Molitor; grandchild, Michael Paul Molitor II, Aravis Molitor, Aisling Molitor and Shepherd Molitor; sisters Mary E Conlon and Ann Fischer, brothers Joseph Conlon, John Conlon, Brian Conlon and brother Frank Conlon. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Conlon, and sister, Virginia Stegemeier. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. held at CCV Midtown Campus, 2005 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ShadowMountainMortuary.com for the Carl family.
In lieu of flowers www.dementiasociety.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019