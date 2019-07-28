Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
CCV Midtown Campus
2005 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Carl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen B. Carl


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen B. Carl Obituary
Ellen B Carl

Phoenix - Ellen B Carl, age 66, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Ellen was born on March 5, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Ellen went to Central High School and worked for American Express for 27 years, she also was a business owner for 10 years. Ellen was an Amazing Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Friend to all! She Loved God, People & Stray Animals! She was a true "friend to her friends" when they called, she was there! She always looked for the Good in People. Her sense of Humor was legendary & she Loved a good joke and had that incredible snort when she laughed! She worked selflessly for others her whole life. She was Beautiful, Humble and Loved! She will be Missed greatly by her Family & all who knew her! Ellen is survived by her husband, Frank Carl; daughter Kourtney Molitor; and son-in-law Michael Molitor; grandchild, Michael Paul Molitor II, Aravis Molitor, Aisling Molitor and Shepherd Molitor; sisters Mary E Conlon and Ann Fischer, brothers Joseph Conlon, John Conlon, Brian Conlon and brother Frank Conlon. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Conlon, and sister, Virginia Stegemeier. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. held at CCV Midtown Campus, 2005 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ShadowMountainMortuary.com for the Carl family.

In lieu of flowers www.dementiasociety.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shadow Mountain Mortuary
Download Now