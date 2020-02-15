Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Maggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Maggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Maggs Obituary
Ellen Maggs

Phoenix - Ellen Maggs, 76, passed away February 15, 2020

She is survived by her husband Chuck and three children, Lisa, Cynthia and David

Her favorite thing to do was connect with strangers at stores, on the light rail, or just about anywhere. She did this by offering them a gold star with a message in a small ziploc bag. This little gesture along with kind words brought a little sunshine to a great many people.

Service arrangements pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -