Ellen Maggs
Phoenix - Ellen Maggs, 76, passed away February 15, 2020
She is survived by her husband Chuck and three children, Lisa, Cynthia and David
Her favorite thing to do was connect with strangers at stores, on the light rail, or just about anywhere. She did this by offering them a gold star with a message in a small ziploc bag. This little gesture along with kind words brought a little sunshine to a great many people.
Service arrangements pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2020