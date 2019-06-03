|
|
Ellie Shapiro
Scottsdale - The world lost a sensational woman on May 31, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home in Phoenix, surrounded by her family. Ellie Shapiro was born on December 8, 1927 in Youngstown Ohio. She studied at Ohio State, worked in a pathology office and married Dr. Donald Shapiro in 1951.She later moved to Arizona in 1960 as a homemaker and golfer. Ellie was a beloved wife, mother to three, grandmother to four and great grandmother to two. She loved entertaining, golf, pro sports and her weekly Sunday night family dinner. These dinners could include local celebrities, newcomers to the community, or just her beloved family. All were welcomed to the Shapiro household. Ellie's enthusiasm for life and passion to help welcome people to the Valley prompted her interest in residential real estate. She started her trail blazing real estate profession in 1964 at Ed Post Realty (later known as Coldwell Banker) and remained there for her entire career of 50 years. In a profession dominated by men, she broke through to become the leading Realtor in the Southwest, including brokering the deal that developed the Scottsdale Hilton and Hilton Village and the sale of the Phoenician to Sheraton properties. Her name become synonymous with luxury real estate throughout the Arizona boom years. Ellie contributed to, and participated with, numerous charities in the valley. She served on the Board of the Arizona Opera Guild and lent her talents and resources to many other community events and charities. She was always there when help was needed. There was no one quite like Ellie. She was loved and respected by everyone whom met her. She was more than a living legend. She was our dearest role model and inspiration to many. In the words of a local leader... "Ellie, you do us all proud.". Ellie is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Don and her son, Gary. She is survived by daughters, Karen Shapiro (Ron Nachtwey) and Sue Shapiro (Robert Lyle), and daughter in law Laurie Shapiro as well as grandchildren, David (Elizabeth), Dorie, Blake, and Samantha and great grandsons, Max and George. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:30 AM at Congregation Beth Israel, 10460 N. 56th St., Scottsdale. Interment following at Beth Israel Cemetery 305 S. 35th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85009. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or Usher 1F Collaborative, 321 Walnut St #228, Newton, MA 02460.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 3, 2019