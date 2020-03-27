|
Elloise Wilkinson
Glendale - Elloise Wilkinson was born in Steelville, Missouri on October 22, 1924. After her dad developed asthma, she followed her parents and moved to Phoenix in 1944. She moved to Glendale, AZ in 1947 and resided there until her passing at the age of 95, on March 25, 2020.
Miss Wilkinson was a member of First Southern Baptist Church Saguaro Ranch. She held many positions at church, which included Sunday school teacher, youth leader, choir member, choir secretary, receptionist, and was on many committees.
Elloise retired as payroll manager from Phoenix Newspaper, Inc., known as the Republic & Gazette, in 1988 after working there for 37 years. Prior to the newspaper, she was employed at Mountain Bell Telephone Co., the Railroad Depot as cashier for Fred Harvey, and as a clerk typist while still living in St. Louis.
She is survived by her sister, Mercedes Perry, many nieces and nephews, and was loved by so many. The family will be having a private graveside service at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020